Priyanka Chopra looks radiant in her sunkissed selfie from NYC, but is it Nick Jonas’ hand she is holding?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra looks radiant in her sunkissed selfie from NYC with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra, also known as Bollywood’s desi girl, has finally flown back to her husband Nick Jonas in NYC after her short stay in her home country India. On Saturday morning, the actress decided to treat her fans with a radiant selfie of herself and all we can say is, we are blown away. PeeCee shared a picture in which sun rays can be seen brightening up her face beautifully as she flaunts her widest smile. She looks happy to be back to her husband and her glow says it all. Interestingly, while her loving husband Nick Jonas is nowhere to be seen in the picture, Priyanka Chopra is seen holding someone’s hand in her selfie. Is it her handsome husband? Check out the picture here-

Priyanka Chopra looks radiant in her sunkissed selfie from NYC

Priyanka Chopra seems to be in a mood to share it all with her fans. Before treating her followers with an amazing picture of herself in NYC, the actress shared a video from her recent photoshoot for the July 2019 cover story of InStyle magazine. In the video, PeeCee can be seen sharing five life lessons with the viewers and captioned it saying, “5 life lessons with yours truly (I’m so funny) haha.” PeeCee tells her fans I the video about how to keep up with the fun element in your life. The first lesson she gives is “Always be bigger than your skirt.” Check out the five hilarious life lessons here-

On the related note, Priyanka Chopra was in India this week to wrap up her upcoming Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink. The actress attended the wrap up party wearing an off-white shirt dress and yellow boots. Undoubtedly, she looked like a dream come true. Later she even penned down an emotional note for the cast and crew of the film on Instagram. On Friday, Priyanka Chopra once again stole away all the limelight in her tangerine outfit for her app Bumble’s event.

Not just personally, Priyanka Chopra is earning accolades in professional life as well. The actress will be awarded the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award by UNICEF's American chapter at their Snowflake Ball in December. The award is named after actor-philanthropist Danny Kaye, who was UNICEF's first Goodwill Ambassador.

The 36-year-old actor took to Twitter to express her gratitude on Wednesday."So humbled. Thank you @UNICEFUSA for honoring me with the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award at the #UNICEFSnowflake Ball in December! "My work with @UNICEF on behalf of all the world's children means everything to me. Here's to peace freedom and the right to education #ForEveryChild," Priyanka tweeted.

So humbled. Thank u @UNICEFUSA for honouring me with the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award at the #UNICEFSnowflake Ball in December! My work with @UNICEF on behalf of all the world's children means everything to me..Here’s to peace freedom & the right to education #ForEveryChild pic.twitter.com/OZ4Qppc1y4 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 12, 2019

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page