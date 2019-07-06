Image Source : TWITTER Aap Ki Adalat promo: Anupam Kher opens up on politics and religion

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is all set to grace India TV's Aap Ki Adalat tonight at 10 pm. Stunning everyone as Dr Man Mohan Singh in the biopic, The Accidental Prime Minister, Anupam Kher has really set his bar higher than ever and now, the versatile actor is all set to spill beans on his personal and professional lives on the show.

"I am better off being a chamcha of Modi, than a pail of somebody else, said Anupam Kher when quizzed about his views on politics by India TV's editor-in-chief Rajat Sharma in Aap Ki Adalat.

On the work front, Anupam Kher will be seen next in One Day: Justice Delivered alongside Esha Gupta. Produced by Ketan Patel, Kamlesh Singh and Swati and directed by Ashok Nanda, the film also features Zarina Wahab, Kumud Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Rajesh Sharma and Deepshikha and Murali Sharma. It revolves around a crime branch special officer investigating the disappearances of high profile individuals.

It is presented by D Neev Films and Netrix Entertainment and is a Cinema Friday International production.