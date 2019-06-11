102 Not Out director Umesh Shukla meets Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in New York 

Tuesday, June 11, 2019
     
Before Umesh Shukla, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan have visited Rishi Kapoor in New York. 

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 11, 2019 13:25 IST
Ever since Rishi Kapoor flew to New York to receive treatment for his cancer, many Bollywood celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and others have visited him. Recently, Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar paid a visit to him in NYC soon after which, 102 Not Out director also flew to the US to wish him speedy recovery. For those who don't know, Rishi Kapoor has been living in New York since last September. After much speculations, brother Randhir Kapoor confirmed  that the  veteran actor is suffering from cancer but now he's out of danger. He even confirmed that he and his wife Neetu Kapoor will be back to India soon. 

Rishi Kapoor shared a picture of their little get together on Twitter. Calling them the "102 Not Out" gang, Rishi shared a photograph of him along with Neetu, Umesh, Abhijat and Saumya on Twitter. 

"So much of love and affection. Umesh Shukla, Abhijat Joshi, Us with Saumya Joshi at Tony's. Thank you '102 Not Out' guys for your affection we love you," he captioned the image.

Shukla, Saumya and Rishi have worked together in 102 Not Out which also had Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. Rishi Kapoor played the role of Big B's son in the film which did really well at the box office last year.  A slew of family, friends, celebrities from across film and business world have showed up every other day by Rishi's side to keep him happy and entertained. These included Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anupam Kher.

In April, his brother Randhir Kapoor said Rishi will be back home in a few months, amid reports that he was now "cancer free".

