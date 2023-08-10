Yaariyan 2 teaser out: Crazy cousin chemistry between Divya Khosla Kumar, Pearl V Puri & Meezan Jafri

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Yaariyan 2 teaser out

The makers finally released the teaser of Yaariyan 2. The film showcases a fresh perspective on friendship, romance, and brotherhood. The crazy cousin chemistry between Divya Khosla Kumar, Pearl V Puri, and Meezan Jafri has been receiving praise for the teaser on social media ever since.

In the teaser, it showcases a new era, a new generation of friendship. It also shows how the cousins are bound by blood, but at the same time find their own path, love, and life in the midst of all the obstacles. The theme of the film fits perfectly with youngsters, and the cast of the film has been garnering praise for their concept and the chemistry in it.

Divya Khosla Kumar took to social media and shared the teaser and wrote, “Mamma your reaction would have made my day. Teaser of my film #Yaariyan2. In cinemas on 20th October.”

Yaariyan 2 is a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Bangalore Diaries. The original film starred Nivin Pauly, Dulquer Salmaan, Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Isha Talwar and Paris Laxmi also received a positive response.

Yaariyan 2 is set to release on October 20, 2023. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Aayush Maheshwari and is directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru.

