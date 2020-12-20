Watch Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘Tuada Kutta Tommy’ rap song funny recreation by Raveena Tandon, daughter Rasha

After creating a buzz and taking the internet by storm through 'Rasode mein kaun tha' viral song, recently, Yashraj Mukhate came up with another one of his musical wonders, the 'Sada Kutta Kutta' remix. Originally, the dialogue was said by Bigg Boss 13 most loved contestant Shehnaaz Gill to which Yashraj added his musical magic. Many actors and social media personalities gave their own spin to the rap song and one such celebrity is Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, who along with her daughter Rasha grooved to the beats.

“Tumhari feeling tumhari, Tauda Kutta Tommy, sada kutta kutta?” Main kya karu mar jaaun? Meri koi feeling nahi hai? (Your feeling is yours…your dog is Tommy, my dog is a dog? What should I do, should I die? I don’t have any feelings?) In the video, Yashraj intermixed Shehnaaz’s words with dhol beats from Mohabbatein song “Pairon Mein Bandhan Hai”.

Coming back to the mother and daughter duo can be seen twinning in red sweaters and denim. Even their pets make an appearance in the video. The video is sure to bring a smile to your face.

Raveena tagging both Shehnaaz Gill and Yashraj Makhate captioned, “loved this @yashrajmukhate @shehnaazgill ! You both are totally terrific! Haven’t wanted to rock to a dhol beat as much as when I saw this play out!"

Yashraj liked the post and wrote, “And the day is madeee,” and dropped several heart emojis. Raveena replied, “big fan,” and left a heart emoji.