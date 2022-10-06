Vikram Vedha Box Office Collection Day 6: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's film benefits from Dussehra holiday

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YCHIPS Vikram Vedha is running in cinema halls

Vikram Vedha Box Office Collection Day 6: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's action film has benefitted because of the Dusshera holiday and its earnings increased on Wednesday. Because of Dussehra, the business started to surge from Tuesday evening shows and more footfalls were witnessed. However, a sigh of worry for the film has been that the mass circuits are not contributing enough to its growth. The movie will now look to target Rs 100 crore before winding up its theatrical run.

Vikram Vedha sees surge in biz on Dussehra

The latest Bollywood film Vikram Vedha has managed to earn Rs 48.15 crore in five days after opening in cinema halls on September 30. Hrithik stars as Vedha, a dreaded gangster, and Saif Ali Khan plays a cop in the movie. Both actors' performances in the movie have been praised. However, even as expectations were high for the film, it has been performing at an underwhelming pace at the box office.

Trade analysts have suggested that the mass circuits have not been responding as expected for the film. This has been the cause of its low earnings. On Wednesday though the collections were higher and pushed its business to Rs 55 crore in six days. It is looking to end up its first week run with earnings of Rs 60 crore, give or take.

Read: Ponniyin Selvan I Box Office Collection: Mani Ratnam's PS 1 is unstoppable, see day-wise earnings

Vikram Vedha to premiere on OTT

Vikram Vedha is the remake of the Tamil film of the same name. The basic idea of the film is based on the Indian mythological story of Vikram and Betaal. The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as the tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). Many have been anticipating its OTT premiere sooner than later. It will premiere digitally on Jio Cinemas but not before November. If you want to catch the film, you should be headed to the cinema halls. Vikram Vedha is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar & S Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment.

Read: Bigg Boss 16 Oct 5 HIGHLIGHTS: Kili Paul danced to 'Cheez Badi Hai Mast' with housemates; made reels

Latest Bollywood News