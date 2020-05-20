Vidya Balan says Shakuntala Devi co-star Jisshu Sengupta 'showed attitude' in first meeting

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SENGUPTAJISSHU Jisshu Sengupta and Vidya Balan will be seen as husband and wife in Shakuntala Devi.

Vidya Balan revealed in an Instagram live chat with her Shakuntala Devi co-star Jisshu Sengupta that he “showed attitude” to her in their first meeting. Vidya added that the Bengali star did not even smile at her properly.when filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh introduced the two actors to each other.

Jisshu broke into laughter and denied Vidya's allegation, adding that she often says this just to pull his leg. However, Jisshu said he probably did not speak in the first meeting because he was “scared” of such a big actress.

After teasing Jisshu, Vidya did not shy to praise Jisshu’s acting in Srijit Mukherji’s Bengali film, Rajkahini. Incidentally, Vidya later starred in Begum Jaan, the Hindi remake of Rajkahini.

“I loved you in Rajkahini and I couldn’t believe it was the same you in Piku!” Vidya said. Jisshu played a pleasant role in Shoojit Sircar’s Piku, while he was doing an antagonist role in Rajkahini.

Jisshu and Vidya will be seen as husband and wife in Anu Menon’s Shakuntala Devi, which will directly release on Amazon Prime Video due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the film, Vidya will play the role of Shakuntala Devi, who was also known as a “human computer”.

