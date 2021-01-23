The White Tiger Twitter Reactions: Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao impress, Adarsh Gourav steals the limelight

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@GOURAVADARSH The White Tiger Twitter Reactions

American-Iranian filmmaker Ramin Bahrani directed the most-talked-about film The White Tiger. Starring Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao, the film has been making waves online with its release on Netflix on January 22. While the trailer had already managed to blow away the viewers, the film has witnessed good reviews from critics and fans alike. Everyone is in awe of the stellar performances and believes that The White Tiger belongs to actor Adarsh Gourav who plays the driver, Balram Halwai.. From class divide to the dark realities of the society, the film will explore several themes through the story of Balram Halwai as he "uses his wit and cunning to escape from poverty and become an entrepreneur".

For long, he has been trained to be a servant and serve his master. He rebels and takes charge of his own life when the couple (Priyanka and Rajkummar) try to trap him in a road accident case to protect themselves.

The film has been adapted from Arvind Adiga's popular book by the same name. After watching the film, many have claimed that it is even better than the book. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta tweeted, "I personally prefer the film adaptation of #TheWhiteTiger to the book. Unpopular personal opinion.."

I personally prefer the film adaptation of #TheWhiteTiger to the book. Unpopular personal opinion. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) January 22, 2021

Reacting to the performances, one Twitter user said, "#TheWhiteTiger is mind-blowing. Deserves the same attention and appreciation as Slumdog Millionaire, even more actually, considering it takes SM many steps ahead. Hands down Priyanka's best performance since Kaminey and Sky is Pink: she's an amazing actress." Another tweeted, "#TheWhiteTiger one of the best movies ever. The book was magical and the movie was a wonderful adaptation."

Check out the reactions here-

#TheWhiteTiger | @priyankachopra deserves that oscar nomination for her portrayal of pinky madam. I don’t make the rules pic.twitter.com/mgjbQ1rEk3 — samaher — priyanka chopra oscar campaign manager (@primargot) January 22, 2021

#TheWhiteTiger one of the best movies ever. The book was magical and the movie was a wonderful adaptation pic.twitter.com/deRZJ2mWyk — Damini😽🇳🇬 (Tiger era) (@DamixBP) January 22, 2021

This scene.. Balram was done 😂😭 #TheWhiteTiger pic.twitter.com/XLpd4alDg4 — THE WHITE TIGER ON NETFLIX (@akankshabhatt3) January 22, 2021

We all have established that the car scene was perfect but what about this one? She turned into a tigress herself...so strong and fierce, yet so fragile. #TheWhiteTiger pic.twitter.com/jmDVHq1zWf — 𝘼𝙢𝙤𝙧𝙥𝙝𝙤𝙪𝙨🌟#𝘛𝘩𝘦𝘞𝘩𝘪𝘵𝘦𝘛𝘪𝘨𝘦𝘳 (@noScrubs96) January 22, 2021

Priyanka Chopra in #TheWhiteTiger as Pinky Madam is a perfect example of how bigger stars can support smaller movies without having to be the so called lead 🤍 pic.twitter.com/OFF6QT260F — 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝘆𝗮𝗻𝗸𝗮 (@updatespriyanka) January 22, 2021

Holy shit, #TheWhiteTiger is mind-blowing. Deserves the same attention and appreciation as Slumdog Millionaire, even more actually, considering it takes SM many steps ahead. Hands down Priyanka's best performance since Kaminey and Sky is Pink: she's an amazing actress — Adithya Muthu (@TheMassDisaster) January 22, 2021

The way Priyanka Chopra produced an amazing movie like this #TheWhiteTiger and had supporting role and still left a mark.A Queen always a Queen. pic.twitter.com/GKxxeNJ82w — Dev and 68 others (@20asphuck) January 22, 2021

#TheWhiteTiger is storytelling at its fantastic best. Props to Rahmin Bahrani for capturing the true essence of the caste system in India and presenting the story in a hard-hitting, thought-provoking manner — 🗣 (@sib_sibby) January 22, 2021