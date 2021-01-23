The White Tiger Twitter Reactions: Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao impress, Adarsh Gourav steals the limelight

Saturday, January 23, 2021
     
American-Iranian filmmaker Ramin Bahrani directed the most-talked-about film The White Tiger. Starring Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao, the film has been making waves online with its release on Netflix on January 22.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 23, 2021 9:18 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@GOURAVADARSH

American-Iranian filmmaker Ramin Bahrani directed the most-talked-about film The White Tiger. Starring Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao, the film has been making waves online with its release on Netflix on January 22. While the trailer had already managed to blow away the viewers, the film has witnessed good reviews from critics and fans alike. Everyone is in awe of the stellar performances and believes that The White Tiger belongs to actor Adarsh Gourav who plays the driver, Balram Halwai.. From class divide to the dark realities of the society, the film will explore several themes through the story of Balram Halwai as he "uses his wit and cunning to escape from poverty and become an entrepreneur".

For long, he has been trained to be a servant and serve his master. He rebels and takes charge of his own life when the couple (Priyanka and Rajkummar) try to trap him in a road accident case to protect themselves.

The film has been adapted from Arvind Adiga's popular book by the same name. After watching the film, many have claimed that it is even better than the book. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta tweeted, "I personally prefer the film adaptation of #TheWhiteTiger to the book. Unpopular personal opinion.."

Reacting to the performances, one Twitter user said, "#TheWhiteTiger is mind-blowing. Deserves the same attention and appreciation as Slumdog Millionaire, even more actually, considering it takes SM many steps ahead. Hands down Priyanka's best performance since Kaminey and Sky is Pink: she's an amazing actress." Another tweeted, "#TheWhiteTiger one of the best movies ever. The book was magical and the movie was a wonderful adaptation."

