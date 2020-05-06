Shilpa Shetty reveals what's more contagious than virus and we couldn't agree more

Shilpa Shetty's latest Instagram post is the motivation we need now

Actress Shilpa Shetty is not leaving any stones unturned to inspire her fans to stay positive amid lockdown. Whether it is sharing her funny TikTok videos with husband Raj Kundra or giving fitness advice to her followers, Shilpa makes sure that her admirers stay happy and positive in this time of crisis. In her latest post, Shilpa has asked her Insta fam to keep smiling as that is the only curve that doesn't need to flatten and is more contagious than a virus.

Taking to Instagram on the occasion of International Smile Day, Shilpa Shetty shared her pretty picture and wrote: "A SMILE is the one curve that we don't need to flatten in times like these... the one curve that sets everything straight, more contagious than a Virus but this one cures all your ailments. Be the reason for someone's smile and see how the world slowly becomes a better place to live in. Spread the cheer... #InternationalSmileDay #BeHappy #SmileMore #gratitude #blessed."

Earlier, the yoga enthusiast recently took to Instagram to advise her fans to perform some exercises to avoid stiffening of muscles due to inactivity of our body amid the ongoing lockdown.

"We're living in some extreme situations right now. On the one hand, there's so much to do around the house while many are also working-from-home; on the other hand, the excess free time keeps us seated for long hours with very little movement - a massive state of confusion for the body. All of this, however, can lead to a stiff and painful back & muscles. It's important to keep stretching and strengthening the back to avoid any long-term, severe pain. So, I practice this routine regularly and it works wonders for me. It strengthens the back & abdominal muscles, improves flexibility in the spine & enhances the body posture. It also relieves back pain & relaxes the back muscles, while opening up the lungs. Give your body a little activity so it doesn't go into a state of shock in these testing times. Stay indoors, stay safe!," Shilpa wrote sharing a video of her workout.

