Shahrukh Khan's Rahul to Amitabh Bachchan's Vijay, 10 iconic characters cine-buffs can never forget

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Iconic characters

Bollywood has always been known for introducing remarkable characters to the audience time and again, with talented stars carrying out these roles to the T. Names like Shahenshah, Badshah, Singham, or Munna Bhaiya always take us right back to some of their iconic scenes. These skilled actors imbibe the roles so well that their character's name gradually becomes their second name. They are not new to anyone because of their larger-than-life screen presence. Let's recall some popular characters like these

Amitabh Bachchan as Vijay

Amitabh Bachchan's character of an 'Angry Young Man' in Zanjeer or say playing the role of Shahenshah in the film Shahenshah, which has now a prefix with his name.

Shah Rukh Khan as Rahul

Shah Rukh Khan has also spread his charm with the name of Rahul. He is also known as the Badshah of Bollywood because of his character name in the movie 'Badshah'.

Hema Malini as Basanti

Who would forget the chatty Basanti from Sholay! Hema Malini etched her image as the bubbly and goofy girl next door girl. the character is still fresh in everybody's mind, even decades after the release of the film.

Divyenndu as Munna Bhaiya

Munna Bhaiya is a name that roared its way into the streets becoming a fan favourite within just days, played by talented actor Divyenndu, in the OTT series 'Mirzapur'. Divyenndu has made this character's name eternal with his impeccable portrayal.

Ajay Devgan as Singham

Yet another name is Ajay Devgn, who has gained popularity in the industry with the name of Singham because of his classic film, 'Singham'.

Shakti Kapoor as Crime Master Gogo

While many may not know that Crime Master Gogo is a character from Aamir Khan and Salman Khan starrer Andaz Apna Apna, they definitely know Shakti Kapoor as the notorious villain. It's easy to recall his famous catchphrase -- 6. Crime Master Gogo naam hai mera, aankhen nikal ke gotiyan khelti hun main.

Sanjay Dutt as Munna Bhai and Arshad Warsi as Circuit

'M bole to Master mei Master.. B Bole....' can you forget Sanjay Dutt in bright orange shirt walking beside Circuit (Arshad Warsi) in a black kurta? Probably not.

Archana Puran Singh as Ms Briganza

While Kuch Kuch Hota Hai has many things to remember, the cue ‘Miss Braganza Aha!’ played for Archana Puran Singh always manages to crack people up.

Kareena Kapoor Khan as Poo

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is a guilty pleasure of many. While there are so many things the film is known for, Kareena Kapoor Khan as Poo was a trendsetter that inspired many generations.

Ratna Pathak Shah as Maya Sarabhai

While Ratna Pathak Shah has many alluring characters to be known for. One of the most iconic roles she has played is of Maya Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Her antics with Monisha and her classist approach is so naturally funny.

These fictional characters have left a long-lasting effect on audiences' minds. These names have developed a certain connection with the audience. All we can say is, this is what our Bollywood is all about.