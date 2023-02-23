Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway Trailer OUT: Rani Mukerji fights against an entire nation for her children

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rani Mukerji's Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway Trailer OUT

Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway Trailer OUT: Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji finally is back on the big screen in a never-seen-before character. The actress has time and again impressed audiences with her performances. Now, she is back on the big screens in the role of a mother. Directed Ashima Chibber, Rani can be seen as a fierce woman fighting against an entire Norwegian government to reunite with her children.

The film appears to be an emotional roller coaster ride from the trailer. Rani claims that Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is very close to her heart and she is emotionally invested in it. It won't be wrong to say that the story will resonate with every Indian as it is about human resilience.

Watch the trailer here-

Talking about the film, Rani Mukerji said, “Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is very special. I can’t wait to see the reactions of my fans on the trailer.” Producer Nikkhil Advani added, “It is a matter of pride and responsibility with which we have made our film and are delighted to bring the inimitable Rani Mukerji to our audiences.”

Produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment (Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani & Nikkhil Advani), Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is slated to release in theatres on 17th March 2023.

Latest Bollywood News