Mardaani 2 box office collection day 2: Rani Mukerji's film shows big growth, earns around Rs 10 crore

Image Source : TWITTER Mardaani 2 box office collection day 2: Rani Mukerji's film big growth, earns around Rs 10 crore

Mardaani 2 box office collection latest update: The second day has bought great news Rani Mukerji's latest release Mardaani 2.After an average opening day figure of Rs 3.80 crore, the film has earned Rs 6.50 crore on the second day, according to Box Office India report.​ This means that the total Mardaani 2 box office collection stands at around Rs 10.30 crore after two days of its opening.

This is Rani Mukerji's latest release after the film Hichki. The trailer of Mardaani 2 was well received by the audience. From the trailer itself, it could be guessed that it would be seen reflecting issues like women's safety and gender inequality. The film seems to live on both these scales. The audience was eagerly awaiting for Rani Mukerji's film and, the actress has surely lived up to everyone's expectations.

Mardaani series is one of the rare Hindi film series in which a female cop is shown as the protagonist without any unnecessary weaving of romance drama. The first part of the franchise was appreciated and with the second part, the team attempts to show an even more fearsome reality of the society. Featuring actor Rani Mukerji in the role of tough cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, the film is set in Rajasthan’s Kota this time. In the film, Rani’s cop character is chasing a beast-like murderer who first rapes young women brutally and then kills them.

Directed by Gopi Puthran and produced by YRF, Mardaani 2 hit the screens on December 13.