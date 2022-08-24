Kiara Advani shares glimpse of her prep work for Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite Kartik Aaryan | PIC

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIARAALIAADVANI Kiara Advani will feature in the upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite Kartik Aaryan

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan will be reuniting on screen for the upcoming romantic film Satyaprem Ki Katha. After delivering the blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earlier this year, Kartik and Kiara's fans are all set to see them in the upcoming film. Kiara has begun prep for the movie and shared a glimpse of it with the fans. In an image shared on Instagram, she posted an image of the movie script. This has got her fans excited and seems like the movie will go on the floors soon.

Kiara Advani begins prep work for romantic film

Kiara Adani shared an image of her with the script of Satyaprem Ki Katha. She wrote over it 'Step 1: Prep'. The project is produced by Namah Productions and Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The m=names of the production houses also appeared on the script. The movie was earlier titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha but its title was changed to Satyaprem Ki Katha to avoid any controversy. Marathi film director Sameer Vidwans is helming the film and it may soon begin shooting.

Satyaprem Ki Katha movie details

Billed as a "soulful musical love saga", the film is directed by National award-winning director Sameer Vidwans, known for the critically-acclaimed 2019 Marathi drama Anandi Gopal. Sajid Nadiadwala, whose banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has partnered with Namah Pictures for the project, described the film as an "ultimate love story". Satyaprem Ki Katha has been a visionary project for me. We, at Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, are excited to collaborate with Namah Pictures, national award-winning director Sameer Vidwans and very talented Kartik Aaryan for this one," he said at the time of film announcement last year.

Kartik Aaryan on Satyaprem Ki Katha

Satyaprem Ki Katha will mark Sameer Vidwans' foray into Bollywood. Kartik said he could not have asked for a better collaboration than Satyaprem Ki Katha which brings together a "powerhouse" of talents. "It’s also a first for me with Sameer Vidwans sir who has an astute sense of making sensitive topics highly entertaining. Honestly, I feel immense pressure and responsibility, since I am the only member in this team without a National award," Kartik had said.

