Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan shares THIS message for his fans amid the film's success

Shah Rukh Khan is thriving as his film Jawan is roaring at the box office. Collaborating for the first time with South Indian filmmaker Atlee, SRK shared screen space with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The action-drama is receiving rave reviews from both critics and cinema buffs and social media is swamped with plaudits for the star.

Following the love Shah Rukh Khan has been receiving since Jawan released, the actor thanked his fans for the same in a special message on Twitter, now X. He also asked his fans to keep sending him visuals from theatres. He wrote, "Thank you for all the love and appreciation for #Jawan!! Stay safe and happy… Please keep sending in the pics and videos of all of you enjoying at the movies…. And I will be back soon to see all of them! Until then… Party with Jawan in the theatres!! Lots of love and gratitude!

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's tweet here:

Jawan crosses Rs 100 crore on Day 2

Atlee's Hindi directorial debut emerged as the biggest hit and collected Rs 53 crore on Friday. With this, the total collection of Jawan is Rs 127.50 crore, according to the early estimates. Film experts believe that Jawan will break Pathaan's record and might cross the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide.

Kangana Ranaut heaps praise of Shah Rukh Khan

Chandramukhi 2 actor, on Friday, wrote a heart-touching note for SRK and tagged him as the Cinema God on her Instagram story. Congratulating the success of the film, Kangana Ranaut further said SRK's struggle is a master class for all artists enjoying long careers but must reinvent and reestablish.

Mahesh Babu shares his verdict for Jawan

On Friday, the Telugu star shared his review of Jawan and hailed Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee. The actor said SRK's aura, charisma, and screen presence are unmatched.

Take a look:

https://twitter.com/urstrulyMahesh/status/1700019981772034177

