Housefull 4 Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar's Diwali release all set to cross Rs 50 crore mark

Housefull 4 Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar's Diwali release all set to cross Rs 50 crore

Housefull 4 Box Office Collection Latest Report: Diwali 2019 has surely Akshay Kumar written all over it. For the last four years, Akshay Kumar has been releasing his films on big occasions, and 2019 was no different. Housefull 4, which hit the screens on October 25 got a bumper opening of Rs 19.06 crore and, Saturday was no exception either. The comedy film earned around Rs 18 crore on the occasion of Choti Diwali, according to a Box Office India report.

With the new total, the Akshay Kumar multi-starrer minted Rs 37 crore approximately in two days. Furthermore, it is expected that the movie will cross Rs 50 crore mark today on the occasion of Diwali.

Housefull 4 is also doing an excellent business in the overseas market. "#HouseFull4 crosses $ 1 million on Day 1 in the international markets", tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Taran Adarsh, while announcing the opening day collection of Housefull 4 said,#HouseFull4 puts up a healthy number on Day 1... Biz did not grow in evening due to pre-#Diwali festivities... Day 4 [Mon] is extremely crucial, when #Diwali celebrations begin and families throng cinema halls... Fri Rs 19.06 cr. #India biz. #HF4".

Housefull 4 alsostars Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Kriti Kharbanda in pivotal roles.

The story of Housefull 4 is divided into two parts. While one-part is based in the16th century, the second part is based in today's time. The bifurcation between the two eras brings in the much-appreciated twist.