Hema Malini thanks fans on wedding anniversary with Dharmendra, Esha Deol shares throwback photos

Hema Malini and Dharmendra tied the knot in 1979

Veteran actors Hema Malini and Dharmendra are celebrating their wedding anniversary today. The couple has been married for around four decades now, Hema Malini and Dharmendra tied the knot in 1979 and have two daughters- Esha and Ahana Deol. On this special day, Hema Malini took to social media to thank fans who wished them on their wedding anniversary on Saturday. Sharing a photo, she wrote: "Dharam ji & I thank all those who have wished us on our wedding anniversary today. It is your blessings & good wishes that have always been with us all through these years."

Dharmendra and Hema Malini have worked together in films such as "Sholay", "Seeta Aur Geeta" , "Dream Girl", "The Burning Train", "Raja Jani", "Baghavat", "Azaad", "Ali Baba Aur 40 Chor", "Naseeb", "Jugnu" "Charas", "Sharafat", "Aas Paas", "Naya Zamana" and "Krodhi".

Their daughters also wished them on their wedding anniversary. "Happy wedding anniversary my darling parents! My mamma & papa I love u both soooooooo much & pray to god to bless you both with infinite years of togetherness, love, happiness & the best of health! @dreamgirlhema @aapkadharam. Love you ,Esha, Bharat, Radhya & Miu," Esha wrote alongside a couple of photos of her parents.

Ahana also wished her parents with their super cute pictures on Instagram. "Happy 40th wedding anniversary to my love bugs. Wish you many years of togetherness and many more adventures together. Love you both immensely. Love you," she wrote.

For the unversed, Dharmendra tied the knot with Prakash Kaur at the age of 19 in 1954. They are parents to sons Sunny and Bobby Deol - both actors - and daughters Vijeeta and Ajeeta. Dharmendra later tied the knot with Hema Malini.

