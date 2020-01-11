First look of Ranveer Singh aka Kapil Dev’s devils from ’83 – Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar

Image Source : INSTAGRAM First look of Ranveer Singh aka Kapil Dev’s devils from ’83

Director Kabir Khan had already left the fans excited when he unveiled Ranveer Singh’s look as Kapil Dev from the upcoming sports drama ’83. Now, the makers have revealed another player, or we should say Kapil Dev’s devils, from the film – Tahir Raj Bhasin. With a fiery poster, the makers dropped first look of Tahir who will be seen playing the role of legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar in the film

Introducing Tahir as the first of Kapil Dev’s devils, the makers wrote, “Our favorite Sunny, the Little Master wielding his legendary bat and making his way to win India’s first ever World Cup trophy! Presenting to you Kapil Dev’s first devil — #SunilGavaskar!” Director Kabir Khan also shared the poster and said, “Entering the World Cup, he was the only man the West Indies pacers feared.” Check out-

Our favorite Sunny, the Little Master wielding his legendary bat and making his way to win India’s first ever World Cup trophy!



Presenting to you Kapil Dev’s first devil — #SunilGavaskar! #ThisIs83@RanveerOfficial @TahirRajBhasin @kabirkhankk @Shibasishsarkar #SajidNadiadwala pic.twitter.com/x2L0wCNkyR — 83 (@83thefilm) January 11, 2020

Just like Ranveer, Tahir Raj Bhasin underwent a lot of training to ace his skills as a cricketer under coach Rajiv Mehra. Talking about his preparations, Tahir earlier revealed, “When I started my cricket coaching, I realized that the way I hold the cricket bat was not textbook form. Like most kids growing up, I have only played gully cricket recreationally. So, I quickly realized how daunting the task will be to actually play the game and become the great Sunil Gavaskar.”

Today I wrapped the UK Schedule for @83thefilm! A strange bitter sweet feeling. So happy and excited to be heading back to Bombay, sad that an epic chapter of 83’s adventure comes to a close.(1/2) pic.twitter.com/GWHtGuYzTU — Tahir Raj Bhasin (@TahirRajBhasin) August 26, 2019

Directed by Kabir Khan, ’83 will make the cricket and Bollywood lovers relive the moment when in 1983, the Indian cricket team lifted the World Cup trophy under the leadership of Kapil Dev. Releasing on 10th April, 2020, the film is being produced by Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment alongside Ranveer’s wife Deepika Padukone.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page