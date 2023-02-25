Box Office Report: Pathaan & Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania unstoppable; No revival for Shehzada

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Box Office Report

Box Office Report: Even a month after its release, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan continues to dominate BO. The film stays above the Rs 1 crore mark, which is rare for a Bollywood film post pandemic. The film recently surpassed the Rs 1000 crore-mark globally. Pathaan is also the all-time highest-grossing film in Hindi worldwide. The film remained unaffected by new releases including Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada and Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's Shehzada hasn't shown any growth in theatres ever since the film released on February 17.

Pathaan Box Office Collection

According to early trade reports, Pathaan earned between Rs 1.02 crore on Day 31 of its run. Hence, its total collection would now stand at Rs 522 crore. According to Box Office India, "Pathaan ended the week with rock steady collections all over as the week racked up almost 13 crore nett in the fourth week. It is the 12th-highest fourth week ever which is excellent for a film which broke all the initial records."

Shehzada Box Office Collection

Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada, the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, has failed to impress the audience and leave a mark at BO business. The film could not manage a stellar opening on February 17 as its first-day collection was just Rs 7 crore, which is much behind Kartik's career-best opener, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

On February 24, the film hardly earned Rs 0.40 crore. It had an overall 7.17% Hindi occupancy on Friday. Hence, its total collection now stands at around Rs 27.80 crore.

Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania Collection

Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is a hit in India. The film has received a thumbs up at the international box office, making it a hit worldwide. Ant-Man, starring Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors and others, has done business of approximately Rs 2 to Rs 2.05 crore at the Indian box office on Day 7, February 23. With this, the total collection now stands at around Rs 36 crore.

ALSO READ: Selfiee Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Emraan Hashmi's film struggles to mint any money

Latest Bollywood News