Bachchhan Paandey Box Office Day 1: Akshay's film earns Rs 13 crore, holds ground against Kashmir Files

In Bachchhan Paandey, Akshay Kumar returns to the genre he does best- action and comedy. The movie released on the occasion of Holi, on March 18, and despite a strong challenger, The Kashmir Files, it has managed to earn Rs 13 crore plus on its opening day. Even though the film was expected to do much better business but at the moment these figures will suffice as The Kashmir Files is a rage among the viewers and the first choice of cinema-goers.

A Box Office India report says Bachchhan Paandey was the second choice to The Kashmir Files but despite that, it has done good business. The advance booking was no competition against The Kashmir Files but it has managed to put up a better fight. It is interesting because usually, with a film that is mounted on a huge scale and stars Akshay would not have to hold its ground against any other movie but the unprecedented love and support The Kashmir Files is getting is just phenomenal and has sidetracked every other release. Earlier, The Kashmir Files ate into the business of Gangubai Kathiawadi and Prabhas' Radhe Shyam and now it is Bachchhan Paandey's turn.

BOI states that the best performing region for Akshay's latest release is Mumbai and Gujarat followed by Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh. The North India states are still favouring The Kashmir Files over Bachchhan Paandey.

This is spelling good news for box office business and will inspire more confidence in the producers and distributors after two years of the pandemic. After Sooryavanshi, Spider-Man: No Way Home, 83, Pushpa, Valimai, Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Batman and The Kashmir Files, Bachchhan Paandey's opening figures indicate that audience is returning to the cinema halls in large numbers and this is a great sign for the movies that are in line for release.

Meanwhile, Bachchhan Paandey will have to make most of the business this week because March 25 is RRR day! SS Rajamouli's period drama starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR is highly anticipated pan-India and will be a huge challenge.