Bachchhan Paandey BO Day 1 Prediction: Akshay Kumar's film starts off well despite Kashmir Files' dominance

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAYKUMAR Akshay Kumar on movie poster

Highlights The Kashmir Files has emerged as a huge roadblock for Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey

As per estimation, Bachchhan Paandey may do double digit figures on the opening day

Bachchhan Paandey also stars Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi

Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon star in the crime comedy Bachchhan Paandey, which has released on the occasion of Holi. The movie was supposed to do great business at the box office, seeing this is Akshay's return to genres he does best in- action and comedy, but since The Kashmir Files has become a sleeper hit, doubt has been looming over Bachchhan Paandey's prospects at the ticket window.

Earlier, there were reports that claimed that Akshay's film was set to do record-breaking collections at the box office. However, after The Kashmir Files has won favour with the audience, it has spelled bad news. Now, since the number of screens for The Kashmir Files has increased from the initial number 700 to 4000, the shows for Bachchhan Paandey have automatically suffered.

Read: Box Office: The Kashmir Files earns Rs 97.30 crore in 1st week, to bulldoze its way through Bachchhan Paandey

Despite these odds, a Box Office India report claims that Bachchhan Paandey is set for a good opening in India. Since the release day coincides with Holi, most of the North Indian audience will be looking to catch the early evening shows of the film. However, in cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune, the morning shows have registered good occupancy.

Read: The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri gets 'Y' category security

The advance bookings for Bachchhan Paandey were reportedly low, which would have made it open at very less numbers. But, things are not looking so gloomy anymore. Chances are the film will get a double-digit opening if The Kashmir Files does not spring a huge surprise, yet again. However, it is certain that Bachchhan Paandey will suffer because of The Kashmir Files and would not be able to do Rs 18-20 crore opening day business as it would have in the absence of strong opposition.

Another thing is certain that it will be opening drastically less than Akshay's last release Sooryavanshi, which earned Rs 26 crore plus on day one last Diwali.