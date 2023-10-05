Alia Bhatt begins filming for Jigra, shares series of pictures from Day 1 shoot

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt is also co-producing Jigra

Alia Bhatt, who recently unveiled a motion poster for her upcoming production film Jigra, has begun filming for the film. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures from the sets. Alia is co-producing the film Jigra along with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The project will be directed by Vasan Bala.

In the first picture, the actress can be seen looking at her vanity van. The next one features her close up look. The third one showcases Alia getting her makeup done by stylists. The last one in the series of photos features a clapboard with film's name and dated October 10.

Check out her post:

In the caption, the actress wrote, ''& we're rolling. Day one of bringing our jigra to life.. stay tuned as we bring to you a piece of our hearts.. fingers and toes crossed for the journey aheaddddddd.. love TEAM JIGRA.''

Several fans and her close friends took to the comments section and send their best wishes to the actress. Her Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star Ranveer Singh wrote, ''love and luck!'' Sonam Kapoor commented, ''Congratulations darling!'' and tagged Converse India's page. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar dropped heart and smile emojis.

Her mother Soni Razdan wrote, ''All the best.''

About the film Jigra

Jigra is Alia Bhatt's second film as a producer after Darlings, which released last year. A few days ago, Alia shared a motion poster of the film along with a long note expressing her 'excitement'.

''Presenting #Jigra, directed by the extremely talented @vasanbala and produced by @dharmamovies & @eternalsunshineproduction. From debuting in a Dharma production to now producing a film with them, in many ways, it feels like coming full circle from where I started. Every day is a different day… exciting, challenging (and a little scary)… not just as an actor but also as a producer as we bring this film to life, and I CANNOT wait to share more as we move forward,'' she wrote.

The film will hit the big screens on September 27 next year.

