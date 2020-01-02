Abhishek Bachchan looks intriguing in first poster of ‘The Big Bull’

Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull has been co-produced by Ajay Devgn

Actor Abhishek Bachchan who has been missing from the silver screen for a long time now is all set to mark his comeback with The Big Bull. On Thursday, Abhishek took to his Instagram o share the first poster of the film. The poster shows a silhouette of Abhishek's face with fingers on his lips while he stands wearing a pair of eyeglasses and rings on his finger. Directed by Kookie Gulati The Bigg Bull has been produced by actor Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit

Sharing the poster, Abhishek wrote, “The Big Bull! The man who sold dreams to India.”

The film is rumoured to be based on India's biggest stock market scam of 1992. The title of Bigg Bull was often used to refer to Harshad Mehta who was the key accused of the scam. Abhishek will be reportedly be essaying the character of a stockbroker. The Big Bull also stars Ileana D'Cruz, Nikita Dutta, Ram Kapoor, and Lekha Prajapati.

Abhishek who was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyan, has a number of projects lined up for 2020. Apart from The Bigg Bull, he will also be seen in Red Chillies' Bob Biswas. The film is a spinoff of Vidya Balan's Kahani. Bob Biswas was a contract killer in Sujoy Ghosh directed Kahani.

The actor will also be seen in another film directed by Anurag Basu that also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanya Malhotra.