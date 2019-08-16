Image Source : TWITTER Mission Mangal Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar gets best opening of his career

Independence Day 2019 release Mission Mangal created magic at the box office on its opening day. The film, which is loosely based on scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation, who made India's Mars Mission successful in its maiden attempt itself, opened to huge opening, especially at multiplexes. Mission Mangal has minted Rs 26 crore on its first day, according to Box Office India report. This is the highest opening for an Akshay Kumar film till date. The Jagan Shakti directed film also stars Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menon and Kirti Kulhari in lead roles

Furthermore, the Box Office India report said that the film has scored big in the city multiplexes while mass centres have been pushed by the holiday to record good numbers especially for the genre.

The previous best for an Akshay Kumar starrer was exactly one year back when Gold recorded numbers of 23.67 crore nett. This film has gone 15-20% higher than that film. the film has scored big in Mumbai and Mysore with the Mumbai looking to be around 9 crore nett and Mysore hitting the 1.50 crore nett mark.

Read Our Mission Mangal Review Here

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News