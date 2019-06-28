Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel accuses Aditya Pancholi of extorting Rs 1 crore.

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel has fired fresh salvos at Aditya Pancholi. In a series of tweets, Chandel has accused the former actor of extorting money from Kangana. She also said that a case against Pancholi, which was earlier filed by Kangana has been revived now in retaliation for 'everyday cases from him and his wife.' Also, a day before Pancholi was booked on a rape charge filed by the actress. However, the actor claimed he has been falsely implicated. For unversed, Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel were summoned by Mumbai court in four separate defamation cases filed against them by Aditya Pancholi and his wife Zarina Wahab.

In her tweets, Chandel wrote that Pancholi billed the Manikarnika actress Rs. 1 crore for grocery expenses when she was homeless for three months but later he wanted more money and even sent a message to Chandel in 2016.

''Whoever it may concern, complain against Pancholi had been lodged in 2007 for physical abuse harassment and extortion, he has taken more than 1cr from Kangana saying he has fed her for 3 months when she was homeless (grocery bill of three months) but he wanted more money after that, last message of extortion I myself received from him was in 2016 which has been submitted to cops and now FIR has been lodged, she had absolutely no time for all this but everyday cases from him and his wife needs to be fought as they are finding lot of strength in the fact that Kangana is very busy so I have revived this case on her behalf, so her work isn’t disturbed,'' Rangoli wrote on Twitter.

Kangana Ranaut dated Aditya Pancholi for a couple of months while she was trying to establish herself in Bollywood. The actress when appeared on India TV's show Aap Ki Adalat even claimed that Pancholi had assaulted and abused her.

The defamation cases filed by Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab are based on Kangana's interviews and Rangoli Chandel's tweets. The next hearing is scheduled for July 26.

On the professional front, Kangana, who was last seen in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi will next be seen in projects Mental Hai Kya and Panga. She has also signed up for the J Jayalalithaa biopic.