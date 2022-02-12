Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Congress not even ready to consider India a country', says PM during Uttarakhand rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed a rally in Uttarakhand ahead of assembly elections in the state. He took a dig at the Congress party during his address claiming that it is not even ready to consider India a country. "India is one, this country is one...Congress says there is no nation. Congress is not even ready to consider India a nation (rashtra). BJP will secure the 'Devatava' (divinity) of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand", he said.

During his address, he pointed out to Congress party's fallacies. He commended BJP's Covid management in the state. He said, "Our govt provided support to poor during COVID19 via free ration & several other schemes. Corruption would have happen if Congress was ruling the state".

He also accused it of "abusing" Gen Bipin Rawat and asked people to give a befitting reply to the Congress for this insult in the coming polls.

PM Modi spoke to the public of Rudrapur today. Modi said the BJP government carried out development works in the state and served the needy despite being confronted by the worst health crisis in 100 years - the Covid pandemic.



"People have realised that succour to the poor during the crisis like free rations under the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana would not have reached the people as smoothly as it did if any other party was in power," he said.



"We did not let a single poor person go to sleep on an empty stomach during the pandemic," he said.

Today was PM Modi's last day of campaigning in Uttarakhand. The state is slated to go to polls on February 14, while the results will be out on March 10.