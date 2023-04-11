Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP releases first list of 189 candidates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah other leaders during BJPs Central Election Committee meeting. (File photo)

Karnataka Elections 2023: The BJP on Tuesday released its first list of 189 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023. Assembly elections in the state are scheduled to be held on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

Out of the 189 candidates that the BJP announced today, 52 of them will be fresh faces, the party said.

According to the list, the BJP has given tickets to 9 doctors, 8 women, 8 social activists, 5 advocates, 3 academicians, 3 retired government employees, and 1 retired IAS and IPS officers.

The filing of nominations will begin on April 13, with the poll notification being issued, and the last day for filing papers is April 20.

The BJP, aiming to return to power in Karnataka with absolute majority, has set a target of winning at least 150 of the total 224 seats in the Assembly.

While the Congress has already announced a total of 166 candidates, including Karnataka Sarvodaya Party's Darshan Puttannaiah for whom it has extended support in Melukote constituency, in two lists, JD(S) has announced one list of 93 candidates.

