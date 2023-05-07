'Rahul Gandhi is giving guarantee to people of Karnataka, but who will take Rahul's guarantee', quips Himanta

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Assam CM and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi.

Ahead of the Karnataka elections, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a dig at the promises made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to the people of the state by saying, "Rahul is giving guarantee to the people of Karnataka, but who will take the guarantee of Rahul Gandhi."

Notably, while his campaigns, Gandhi has promised made several promises to the poll-bound state.

Further, mocking the Congress leader, Sarma, who was once associated with the grand old party before joining the saffron cadre, asserted Rahul's mother Sonia Gandhi has been trying to establish him in politics for the past 20 years but failed.

"Rahul Gandhi is giving a guarantee to the people of Karnataka, but who will take the guarantee of Rahul Gandhi...Sonia Gandhi has been fighting alone for the last 20 years to make Rahul Gandhi stand, now this person (Rahul Gandhi) comes and gives a guarantee to the people of Karnataka?" said Sarma in Mangaluru.

It is worth mentioning this was not the first time when Sarma raised questions about Rahul Gandhi but on several occasions, he called Gandhi an "incompetent" leader.

Earlier today, he even criticised for taking a complete exit from Amethi-- a constituency that had been considered a major stronghold of the grand old party.

"Earlier Amethi was Congress' seat. However, after facing the worst defeat in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul took a U-turn from the region and was never been to the constitueny for the past 5 years," said Sarma.