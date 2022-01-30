Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Opinion poll: Neck-to-neck competition between BJP, Congress in Uttarakhand

With just a few days left for assembly elections in Uttarakhand, a neck to neck competition is observed between Congress and the Bhartiya Janata Party in the state, according to the India TV-Ground Zero opinion poll. With it being a 'Hills vs Planes' situation in Uttarakhand, BJP needs to grab Congress's seats in the hills to retain power in the state, while Congress needs to grab BJP's seats in the planes to retain power in the state. The opinion poll on Sunday predicted 33-35 seats for BJP and Congress each. The poll predicts zero seats for the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in the state, and predicts 0-1 seats for the Aam Aadmi Party and 0-2 seats for other parties in Uttarakhand.

In terms of vote sharing, only 2% votes are expected to fall into BSP's laps, while BJP can bag 45% of the votes. Congress on the other hand seems slightly ahead of BJP with a 46% vote share approximation.

After the Uttarakhand assembly elections, who does the public want as their CM? As per India TV Opinion poll, BJP leader and current CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has got 41% votes, while Congress leader and ex-Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat has received 44%.

When asked about the possibility of 50-50 per cent situation for Congress and BJP, an election expert told India TV, "It is difficult to say if exactly 50-50 situation persists for Congress and BJP in Uttarakhand. However, a tough competition is visible in Uttarakhand and it is very difficult to say who will retain power in the state".

Assembly elections will be fought over 70 seats in Uttarakhand and elections will take place in a single phase on February 14. Election results will be out on March 10.