‘I respect Kharge ji, he is just doing...’: PM Modi's swipe at Congress president over his ‘Ravan remark'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi slams Congress over Kharge's 'Ravan remark'

Gujarat Assembly election: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hit back at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his ‘100-head Ravan remark’.

“I respect Kharge ji. He will say what he has been told to say. Congress party doesn't know that this is Ram Bhakts' Gujarat. On this land of ‘Rambhakts’, they were asked to say, "Modi ji 100 maatha wala Ravan",” said PM Modi while addressing a poll rally in Kalol, Panchmahal.

Addressing a public rally in Gujarat, Kharge had sparked controversy by making a remark by saying does Modi has 100 heads as he's visible in every election.

Kharge on Monday night addressed a rally in Behrampura area of Ahmedabad city where he said the prime minister asks people to vote "looking at his face" in all elections. "Is he 100-headed like Ravan," the Congress president had said.

Addressing a poll rally in Kalol town of Panchmahal district in Gujarat on Thursday, PM Modi had said, "There is a competition among Congress leaders as to who will use the most abusive words for Modi."

"Those who never believed in the existence of Lord Ram have now brought in (demon king) 'Ravan' from Ramayana. And, I am surprised they never expressed repentance, forget about tendering an apology, after using such cuss words for me," the PM said.

“We have to teach them a lesson and the way is to vote for "Lotus" on December 5,” he added.

"If they believed in democracy, they would have never gone to this level. They believe in one family and not democracy. They can do anything to please that one family and that family is everything to them, not democracy," the PM said.

Controversy snowballed over ‘100-head Ravan remark’

Slamming Mallikarjun Kharge, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge called PM Modi, 'Ravan'. Using such language for a PM, for the son of Gujarat isn't appropriate. It is condemnable and shows Congress' mindset. It's an insult not just to PM Modi. It is an insult to every Gujarati, to Gujarat."

While speaking with the mediapersons Kharge said, "Congress has prepared India's development roadmap in the 70 years, and the party that has come to power recently, knows only one language to attack political opponents, it has no vision to take ahead the country."

Attacking the Gujarat model of the BJP, the Congress president alleged that the state public debt has increased and it has failed to control inflation and generate employment. "During the Covid crises, lakhs of people died in the state, but the BJP government has concealed information," said Kharge.

Voting is underway on Thursday for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections in 89 out of the total 182 seats in the state.

The remaining 93 seats, including Kalol, will go to polls in the second phase on December 5.

(With PTI input)

Also Read: Exclusive: AAP a non-starter in Gujarat, says BJP chief JP Nadda | 10 points