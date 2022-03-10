Thursday, March 10, 2022
     
  • Yogi Adityanath leads from Gorakhpur
  • Punjab: Amarinder Singh leads in Patiala
  • UP: Swami Prasad Maurya trailing from Fazilnagar
Gonda Election Result 2022 LIVE: BJP's Prateek Bhushan Singh and SP's Suraj Singh to see neck-and-neck fight

Shashwat Bhandari Edited by: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari
New Delhi Published on: March 10, 2022 8:38 IST
Gonda election result 2022 live updates: The counting of votes in Gonda is currently underway. Here, the key contest is between BJP's Prateek Bhushan Singh, Samajwadi Party's Suraj Singh, BSP's Mohammad Zaki and Congress' Rama Kashyap. ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022L FULL COVERAGE

Assembly election in Gonda was held in the fifth phase on February 27. Both BJP and SP have 50 per cent strike rate of winning this seat.

In 2017 assembly election, BJP's Prateek Bhushan Singh won this seat defeating BSP's Mohammad Jaleel Khan with a margin of 11678 votes. 

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 were held in 7 phases between February 10 and March 7.

