Despite Karnataka, Himachal victories, Congress still questions EVMs

After Karnataka win, top Congress leadership is in a huddle to solve the tussle of choosing the next chief minister as the two competent leaders including DK Shivakumar and former CM Siddaramaiah, both are pushing for their candidature.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: May 16, 2023 16:08 IST
Congress leader Pawan Khera at a press conference.
Image Source : PTI Congress leader Pawan Khera at a press conference.

Karnataka CM Tussle: Even after winning assembly elections in Karnataka, Congress leader Pawan Khera on Tuesday said that just because they have won Karnataka and Himachal does not mean that their questions on EVMs do not remain.

The Congress leader made this statement during a presser in Hyderabad.

After Karnataka win, top leaders are in a huddle to solve the tussle of choosing the next chief minister as the two competent leader including DK Shivakumar and former CM Siddaramaiah, both are pushing for their candidature.

Addressing the issue, Pawan Khera said, “In many states, we have more than one competent leader, and such is also the case in Rajasthan. But, only one leader becomes the CM."

