Rahul Gandhi to fly to US on May 31, expected to speak at a university

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be travelling to the United States on May 31, sources said. He will be there for a week. Rahul Gandhi's visited Cambridge University in March where he remarked that Indian democracy is under attack and several politicians, including himself, are under surveillance.

The Congress leader, who is planning to stay in the US for a week, will be addressing a gathering which will be attended by at least 6000 people from Indian diaspora at Madison Sqaure on June 4.

According to his itinerary, he will be visiting California also where he will participate in a university event. He will be going to Washington as well.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi focussed had delivered lecture at a prestigious University of Cambridge on the "art of listening" and called for a new thinking to promote a democratic environment globally, as opposed to a coercive one.

