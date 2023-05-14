Congress reacting as if it has won a world war: Himanta Biswa Sarma on Karnataka results

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Karnataka Elections 2023: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday took a jibe at the Congress after its victory in Karnataka elections saying the grand old party is reacting as if it has won a world war.

"...They (Congress) just won in one state and making a big deal out of India, we have won in several states but we never overreacted...," said Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Further slamming the Congress, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "...Sachin Tendulkar smashes a double century.. sometimes he's out on a duck... in a same way... they (Congress) just won one state and watching them now feels like they have won a world war."

Speaking on Telangana elections, Himanta said, "Whether Congress, TRS or BRS forms government, its their ight... what we believe is that this time we will form the government in Telangana."

Who will be next Karnataka CM?

As the race for the chief ministership of Karnataka hotted up between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday rushed back to Delhi and said the AICC observers will convey the opinion of the party's MLAs to the high command which will then take a final decision.

He also asserted that everything has gone smoothly for the party in the assembly polls and the government will be formed as soon as possible.

The newly elected assembly in Karnataka has to be put in place as the term of the previous assembly expires on May 24. This means the swearing-in of the new chief minister and his ministers has to take place a few days before that.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress president Shivakumar hinted that he is in the chief ministerial race, saying he took everyone along and never sought anything for himself.

He also brushed aside speculations about differences between him and former chief minister Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to reporters at Nonavinakere in Tumakuru, Shivakumar said the Congress and the legislature party will decide the next chief minister of Karnataka.

On the question that those who toiled should get preference instead of those who are liked by people, Shivakumar said when Siddaramaiah and Dinesh Gundu Rao had resigned as the Congress Legislature Party president and head of the state unit respectively after the party's rout in the 2019 by-elections, then Congress national president Sonia Gandhi had reposed faith in him and made him the state unit president.

