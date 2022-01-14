Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP finalises candidates for 172 seats in UP; CM Yogi likely to contest

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates

The Bharatiya Janata Party has finalised its candidates for 172 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh and is likely to field both Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya who are currently members of the Legislative Council. The party's seat-sharing talks with Apna Dal (S) and Nishad party are also in final stages. Former BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah held meetings with leaders of both parties late Wednesday night at the saffron party headquarters in Delhi. Polling in most of these 172 seats will be held in the initial phases beginning February 10 and the BJP is also considering fielding Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma and state unit president Swatantra Dev Singh. Addressing the media at the BJP headquarters on Thursday evening, Maurya said the party held wider deliberations on the 172 assembly seats and will register a bigger victory compared to the 2017 assembly polls. According to party sources, Adityanath is likely to be fielded from Ayodhya and Maurya from Sirathu constituency. Sharma may contest from one of the assembly constituencies in state capital Luknow. A five-term former Lok Sabha member from Gorakhpur, Adityanath is currently a member of the state's Legislative Council. The party is likely to announce its first list of candidates on Friday.