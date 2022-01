Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER UP Election 2022: Samajwadi Party, RLD release first list of candidates

SP, RLD first list of candidates: The Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance released the first list of candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022.

While Samajwadi Party candidate Nahid Ahmed will contest from Kairana, RLD's Prasann Chaudhary has been fielded from Shamli. From Meerut, Ahmed Hamid will contest on RLD ticket. Amarpal Sharma will be SP's candidate from Sahibabad and Zafar Alam will contest from Aligarh constituency.

Samajwadi Party-RLD Full list of candidates:

Constituency Candidate/Party

Kairana Nahid Ahmed (SP)

Shamli Prasann Chaudhary (RLD)

Charthawal Pankaj Malik (SP)



Purkaji Anil Kumar (RLD)

Khatauli Rajpal Singh Saini (RLD)

Nahtaur Munshi Ram (RLD)

Kithaur Shahid Manzur (SP)

Meerut Rafiq Ansari (SP)

Baghpat Ahmed Hamid (RLD)

Loni Madan Bhaiya (RLD)

Sahibabad Amarpal Sharma (SP)

Modinagar Suresh Sharma (RLD)

Dhaulana Aslam Chaudhary (SP)

Hapur Gajraj Singh (RLD)

Jewar Avtar Singh Bhadana (RLD)

Bulandshahr Haji Yunus (RLD)

Syana Dilnawaz Khan (RLD)

Khair Bhagwati Prasad Suryavanshi (RLD)

Kol Salman Saeed (SP)

Aligarh Zafar Aalam (SP)

Sadabad Pradeep Chaudhary Guddu (RLD)

Chata Tejpal Singh (RLD)

Gowardhan Pritam Singh (RLD)

Baldev Babita Devi (RLD)

Agra Cantt Kunwar Singh Vakil (SP)

Agra Rural Mahesh Kumar Jatav (RLD)

Fatehpur Sikri Brijesh Chahar (RLD)

Khairagarh Routan Singh (RLD)

Baah Madhusudan Sharm (SP)