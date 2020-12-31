Thursday, December 31, 2020
     
Bengal Assembly Election: Final voter list to be published on January 15

The summary revision of electoral rolls is underway in the state where assembly poll is due in April-May 2021, state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Aariz Aftab said.

PTI PTI
Jalpaiguri Published on: December 31, 2020 17:42 IST
Image Source : FILE

Assembly election in West Bengal is likely to be held in April/May 2021.

The final voter list for the assembly election in West Bengal will be published on January 15, state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Aariz Aftab, said on Thursday.

The summary revision of electoral rolls is underway in the state where assembly poll is due in April-May 2021, he said.

"The final voter list for the forthcoming assembly election in the state will be published on January 15," the CEO said.

Aftab said that he held a meeting with officials of five districts of North Bengal on election preparedness.

District magistrates and other senior officials of Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Kalimpong were present at the meeting.

