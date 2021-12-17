India poor country, everyone wants to marry off their daughter at early age...: SP leader

Follow us on Image Source : FILE SP MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq

Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq on Friday slammed the Union cabinet's nod to revision of the legal marriage age of women from 18 to 21. He said, "India is a poor country, and everybody wants to marry off their daughter at an early age... I will not support this Bill in Parliament". The SP leader's statement comes ahead of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh slated for 2022.

Earlier as well, Barq's comment on the cabinet's decision regarding the legal marriage age of women came into controversy. Clarifying upon the use of the word 'awaargi', he said, "I didn't use the word "awaargi". My statement was misquoted. I said that situation is not conducive".

In another incident on Thursday, another Samajwadi party leader, MP ST Hasan said, "Girls should be married when they attain age of fertility. There is nothing wrong if a mature girl is married at 16. If she can vote at age of 18, why can't she marry?.

Currently, the legal minimum age of marriage for men is 21 years and 18 for women.

Now that the Union cabinet's approval is made, the government will amend the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, Special Marriage Act, and the Hindu Marriage Act to implement the new decision to increase the legal age of marriage of women," sources said.

In his Independence Day speech last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that to save women from malnutrition they are married at the right age.

