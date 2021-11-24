Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP elections: What Mamata Banerjee said on extending support to Akhilesh Yadav

Highlights Assembly elections in UP will take place in February 2022.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has said that SP's Akhilesh Yadav can ask for her support.

Earlier today, Mamata met PM Modi in Delhi.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav can seek his help during the upcoming UP election of 2022. "If Akhilesh needs our help, then we are ready to extend help", she said on being asked about the assembly elections.

Mamata held a meeting with PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi today. Soon after she addressed the press, where she made this remark regarding Akhilesh Yadav and the UP polls.

She also said that she will meet Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray during her Mumbai visit on November 30, and December 1.

During her meeting with the PM, Mamata raised the issue of the BSF's territorial jurisdiction in the state, demanding that it be withdrawn.

She also told Modi that the federal structure of the country should not be disturbed in any way.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Banerjee said that she invited the prime minister to inaugurate the Global Business Summit which would be held in West Bengal next year.