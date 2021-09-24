Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIONAL UP Election 2022: BJP announces alliance with Nishad Party, Apna Dal

UP Election News: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday announced an alliance with Nishad Party and Apna Dal for the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh scheduled to be held early next year. Speaking to media in Lucknow, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the alliance will contest the polls together.

Pradhan said that the seat-sharing formula will be announced later.

Earlier in the day, Nishad Party chief Sanjay Kumar had refuted reports of merger of his party with the BJP. "There will be no merger. Our candidates will contest the election on Nishad Party's symbol," Sanjay Kumar told reporter.

At present, the Nishad party has one MLA in the UP Legislative Assembly. Sanjay Nishad's son Praveen is an MP from Sant Kabir Nagar.

Sanjay Kumar had been made his disappointment public over his son and MP Praveen Nishad not being included in the Union cabinet after the recent reshuffle.

