Who is destined to win Uttar Pradesh elections? Famous astrologer predicts

UP Election 2022: The bugle has been blown for the Uttar Praesh Assembly elections wherein some of the biggest names in the Indian polity are in fray. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is pitted in the battle against opposition comprising bigwigs like former chief ministers Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati, as also against charismatic Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi. While a fierce war of words is bound to follow, one thing can be said for sure – it will not be an easy one either for the formidable Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or for those who are amidst a tryst to discover their lost sheen.

To find out what the possible outcomes in Uttar Pradesh could be, we spoke to astrologer, face reader and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji, who last rightly predicted that Karnataka BJP leader BS Yediyurappa would step down as the Chief Minister of the state. According to the astrologer, the BJP strongman in UP would have a very tough battle to fight next year. "There is no easy route for Yogi Adityanath this time. There would be moments when he might struggle to cope up with both the political battle and his administrative job as Chief Minister," he said.

Based on the findings of face reading and astrological calculations, Pandit Jagannath further said that all the major opposition parties – Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress are expected to better their tally in the upcoming UP Assembly polls. Also, while the BJP and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party are expected to slog it out for the top spot, Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress are likely to compete for the third position. As per him, Mayawati might significantly perform much better than earlier and would bag a comfortable chunk of seats.

When asked if Mayawati could be the kingmaker by any chance, the astrologer said that, "There is little prospect of the BSP supremo backing the BJP. But as a matter of fact, Yogi Adityanath may not be in need of any support as his party is most likely to cross the magic number by itself. The Chief Minister might face the toughest of situations but he will manage to bounce bank and ensure victory for the BJP."

Talking about the factors that could help the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, the face reader said that people living in the state like him as a decisive leader. Actions taken by Yogi Adityanath against criminals and anti-corruption steps taken by him seem to have worked in his favour, Pandit Jagannath added.

