BS Yediyurappa: Karnataka CM may resign, but the astute politician isn't done yet, predicts famous prophesier

BS Yediyurappa News: The lotus bloomed for the first time in southern India in 2008 when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a thumping victory in the Karnataka Assembly elections under the leadership of BS Yediyurappa, who went on to become the Chief Minister of the state. Though BSY failed to last the full term due to corruptions allegations made against him, he continued to be a formidable face in the polity of the politically vibrant state. Later we also witnessed his rebellion and eventual return to the party fold, which was touted as one of the biggest political dramas down south.

Now speculations are yet again rife over his possible ouster from the office, with many suggesting it might be the end of the career of a charismatic political leader who managed caste as well as other equations with ease. A Lingayat leader, Yeddiyurappa might have had his share of glory as well as misery, but no one can refute that writing his political obit at this stage isn’t such as good idea.

According to Bengaluru-based prophesier, face reader and astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji, who has a clear understanding of the political landscape in Karnataka, it just might be an occasion when BSY would go back to functioning from behind the stage. He says, “BS Yediyurappa is undoubtedly the tallest BJP leader in south India who helped the party establish a formidable footprint in the state of Karnataka. While he has had stints full of ups and downs since his first major victory in Karnataka assembly elections over a decade ago. Considering his age, astrological calculations and face reading, Yediyurappa may finally hang his boots as an active politician.”

He, however, adds, “This does not mean that his clout in the state politics would be curtailed as he would continue to enjoy the loyalty of most party leaders in Karnataka. We might also soon see Yediyurappa’s sons BY Raghavendra or BY Vijayendra emerging as a popular face within the BJP as well as the Karnataka government.” When asked as to who could take over the reins from the Karnataka strongman, he said that Pralhad Joshi and Murugesh Nirani are the two frontrunners for now to be elevated as the Chief Minister of Karnataka.

