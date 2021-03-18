Image Source : PTI DMK ally MDMK promises lifting of ban on LTTE

The Vaiko-led MDMK, which is part of the DMK-led front in Tamil Nadu, has promised to lift the ban on the LTTE and promised support for the trial in the International Court of Justice of those responsible for killing Tamils in Sri Lanka.

The MDK's election manifesto, released on Wednesday, also promised 50 percent reservation for women in the Assembly, total prohibition, allocation of 30 percent of the state's revenue to panchayats, and a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

It also promised 90 percent reservation for locals in public sector undertakings, strengthening public sector undertakings and closure of atomic power stations.

The manifesto said that party General Secretary Vaiko had undertaken a 3,000 km yatra across Tamil Nadu for total prohibition and also proposed a committee of experts to examine how to compensate for revenue losses following the liquor ban.

MDMK stressed the need to do away with all the nuclear power plants. "As a political party which has been in the forefront in the fight against Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KNPP), the party assures that it will strive hard to make Tamil Nadu a nuclear power-free state."

The party manifesto also stressed the need on stringent measures against illegal sand mining from the banks of the rivers in Tamil Nadu and that it would press for implementation of the National Green Tribunal order against sand mining.

It also expressed its opposition to the port at Kattupalli and promised to create a separate railway division by excluding Tirunelveli from the Thiruvananthapuram division.

The MDMK manifesto also said that it would put pressure on the Central government to declare 12 temples in Tamil Nadu as World Heritage Centres.

