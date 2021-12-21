Punjab Elections 2022: Congress MLA Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi joins BJP

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BJP4INDIA Former Congress leader from Punjab Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi joins BJP at party headquarters in New Delhi.

Highlights Congress MLA Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi joined BJP in Delhi today.

He was a senior leader from Punjab Congress.

Praising the PM during his induction to BJP, he said, "PM Modi & BJP can save Punjab".

Punjab Congress on Tuesday received a big jolt as a senior leader and MLA Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of assembly elections in the state. Notably, Sodhi is known to be close to former CM Captain Amarinder Singh, whose newly formed party Punjab Lok Congress has joined hands with BJP for the upcoming elections.

Sodhi, who represents Guru Har Sahai constituency in Punjab Assembly, joined the BJP in the presence of party's Punjab in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at BJP headquarters in the national capital today.

After joining BJP, Gurmeet Sodhi said, "Punjab is a border state and the way communal harmony peace is being created here, the ruling government here will not be to handle it because their internal disputes are not coming to an end. I think only Narendra Modi's government will save Punjab."

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sodhi further said, "I worked with Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi. Congress has demolished secularism in the country. A personality like PM Modi can only save Punjab."

Union Minister Bhupendra Singh Yadav, Union Minister Som Prakash, BJP General Secretary Dushyant Gautam were also present on the occasion.

Shekhawat welcomed Sodhi to the party and hoped that his joining will strengthen the party. "Gurmeet always think for the development of India and Punjab politics and the social life here has always been a place for him," said Yadav while welcoming him to the party.

He further slammed the ruling party of Punjab and said that it is trying to divide the state on the basis of caste. Speaking about his relationship with Captain Amarinder Singh, Sodhi said, "Today also, I have a lot of respect for Captain Amarinder Singh. He is like my elder brother. I have a good relationship with him."

(With ANI Inputs)