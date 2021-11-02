By-election result 2021 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes in 3 Lok Sabha, 30 assembly constituencies today

The Election Commission is set to announce today, the results of by-elections in three parliamentary constituencies and 30 assembly constituencies, held on October 30. The three parliamentary constituencies which went to the polls on October 30 were in the UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. The commission used EVMs and VVPATs in the bye-elections at all polling stations. Electoral Photo Identity cards (EPIC) were the main document of identification of a voter. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, all polling personnel and election officials including the private persons engaged in the election duty were double vaccinated before taking their services.

