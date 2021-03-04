Mamata Banerjee's 'khela hobe' remark irks BJP, party approaches EC urging fair polls

Image Source : PTI BJP's Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya accused Mamata Banerjee and her party TMC of trying to win the assembly polls through unfair means.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday approached the Election Commission with a complaint against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The saffron party claimed that the ruling Trinamool Congress was planning to disturb the upcoming assembly elections in the state through booth capturing.

BJP's Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya led a party delegation to the Election Commission to lodge a complaint against Mamata Banerjee over her recent 'khela hobe' remark.

"At a recent rally, Mamata Banerjee said 'khela hobe'. What does it mean? It is evident from her statement that elections won't be conducted in a fair manner...voters would be threatened. TMC will resort to booth capturing. We have apprised the Election Commission about all this," Vijayvargiya told journalists following his visit to the Election Commission.



‘Khela Hobe’, meaning ‘Game On’, is a slogan first given by Trinamool Congress as scores of its leaders switched to the BJP, pitching Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee against all the opposition faces.

The slogan has since become popular with a pop version of it being played at TMC rallies and hoardings coming up across West Bengal. The opposition parties have also launched their own versions of the slogan, making it a flavour of the poll season.

Assembly elections in West Bengal will be held in eight phases starting March 27. The results will be announced on May 2.