Bihar Election 2020: Has RJD conceded defeat even before first phase voting? Party leader's video goes viral

Bihar Election Latest News: Campaigning for the first phase of Bihar Assembly election concluded on Monday. Voting for 71 Assembly seats is scheduled for October 28. The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA)'s campaigning was spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Nitish Kumar himself, the Opposition Mahagathbandhan saw Congress former president Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal's chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav leading from the front. While PM Modi held three back-to-back rallies, Rahul Gandhi too held a couple rallies on the same day.

Amid the heated political atmosphere in the state, a video has gone viral showing a top RJD leader admitting that the NDA has a 'guarantee' to retain power.

The video shows senior RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui interacting with Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi.

"Aap log ka to agle paanch saal guarantee hai...humlog ka guarantee hai? (You have a guarantee for the next five years..do we have that?)" Siddiqui is heard saying in the video.

The video is said to be shot on August 3 when the leaders were inspecting the preparations at the venue where Assembly session of Bihar Assembly was to be held. The Assembly proceedings had to be shifted out of the Vidhan Sabha building to an auditorium due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

अब्दुल बारी सिद्दीक़ी ने स्वीकार किया की आप लोगों की ५ साल की guarantee है वापस सरकार मैं आने की हमलोगों का क्या? pic.twitter.com/E2tflSc9IX — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) October 26, 2020

Sushil Modi, in a tweet, also shared details about his interaction with Siddiqui. "Abdul Bari Siddiqui is a senior leader who knows the ground realities. He had full confidence that the BJP-JDU government will be re-elected under the leadership of Nitish Kumar," Modi said in his tweet.

The 71 constituencies going to vote on October 28 fall in six districts, including naxal-hit Gaya, Rohtas and Aurangabad. Among the prominent parties while RJD is contesting on 42 of the 71 seats in the first phase, JD-U has fielded candidates in 41 constituencies, BJP (29), Congress (21) and LJP is contesting from 41 seats.

