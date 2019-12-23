Nirsa Election Result 2019 Live Updates: Counting of votes begins, Constituency Assembly Results 2019 Nirsa Constituency Result Live Updates at India TV

In 2014, Arup Chatterjee of Marxist Co-ordination's won this seat by defeating BJP's Ganesh Mishra with a thin margin of just above 600 votes. The BJP, JD(U), JMM, JVM, CPI, SP, BSP, and Marxist Co-ordination are the main parties from the seat.

At present, the state is ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in an alliance with the All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU) under the leadership of Chief Minister Raghubar Das. The term of the current Assembly will end on 5 January 2020.

In 2009, Arup Chatterjee of Marxist Co-ordination's had won the seat by defeating BJP's Ashok Kumar Mandal bagging over 35,000 votes. In 2005, Aparna Sengupta of the AIFB had won the seat.

Polling in Jharkhand Assembly elections 2019 was held in 6 phases between November 30 and December 20, 2019 to elect the 81 members of the Legislative Assembly.

Coalition Parties Number of candidates UPA (81) Congress 31 Jharkhand Mukti Morcha 43 Rashtriya Janata Dal 7 NDA

(NA) Bharatiya Janata Party 79 All Jharkhand Students Union 52 Jharkhand Vikas Morcha 81

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2014 Result

In Jharkhand Assembly elections 2014, BJP swept 37 out of the 81 seats and with its allies AJSU party (5) and JVM (6) formed the government with 48 seats in the alliance. Raghubar Das was sworn in as the 10th chief minister of Jharkhand on 28 December 2014.

Six Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) MLAs on 11 February 2015 joined the BJP, a day after petitioning the Speaker to allow them to sit alongside ruling BJP-led coalition members in the state Assembly.