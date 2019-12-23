Hussainabad Constituency Result 2019 LIVE: Counting of votes underway

Hussainabad Constituency result 2019

Hussainabad Constituency Result 2019 LIVE | The vote counting for Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019 has begun and so is for Hussainabad Constituency. We will keep updating you with the early trends of election results.

In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Kushwaha Shivpujan Mehta of BSP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 27752 votes which was 17.92 per cent of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 36.99 per cent in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, RJD won in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 3,563 votes which was 3.14 per cent of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 23.54 per cent in 2009 in the seat.

Hussainabad is one of the five Vidhan Sabha constituencies of the Palamu district of Jharkhand and 81 constituencies.

A total of 19 candidates are in the fray for the Chhatarpur Assembly seat this time.

Polling in Jharkhand Assembly elections 2019 was held in 6 phases between November 30 and December 20, 2019, to elect the 81 members of the Legislative Assembly. A total of 2,69,478 eligible electors voted for the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly election, out of which 1,38,914 were male, 1,30,564 female.

In Jharkhand Assembly elections 2014, BJP swept 37 out of the 81 seats and with its allies AJSU party (5) and JVM(6) formed the government with 48 seats in the alliance. Raghubar Das was sworn in as the 10th chief minister of Jharkhand on 28 December 2014.