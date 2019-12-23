Bokaro Constituency Result: Congress takes early lead

Bokaro Constituency Result 2019 Live

Bokaro Constituency Result 2019 Live Updates: ​In 2014, Biranchi Narayan of BJP won this seat by 43.38 percent votes. The BJP, JD(U), JMM, JVM, CPI, SP, BSP and Marxist Co-ordination are the main parties from the seat.

In 2009, JVM candidate Samresh Singh had won the seat against his nearest rival Md. Izrail Ansari of Congress bagging 53,757 votes.

In 2005, Congress' Md. Izrail Ansari had defeated Ashok Chaudhary, who had contested on a JD(U) ticket by a margin of over 5,000 votes.

Located in Jharkhand, Bokaro seat falls under the Dhanbad Lok Sabha constituency. As per the estimates of 2011 census, of the total 3,81,598 population 31.25 percent is rural and 68.75 percent is urban. The Scheduled castes (SC) and Scheduled tribes (ST) ratio is 6.08 and 3.37, respectively of the total population.

Jharkhand Assembly elections 2019 were held in 5 phases between November 30 and December 20, 2019 to elect the 81 members of the Legislative Assembly.

Coalition Parties Number of candidates UPA (81) Congress 31 Jharkhand Mukti Morcha 43 Rashtriya Janata Dal 7 NDA

(NA) Bharatiya Janata Party 79 All Jharkhand Students Union 52 Jharkhand Vikas Morcha 81

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2014 Result

In Jharkhand Assembly elections 2014, BJP swept 37 out of the 81 seats and with its allies AJSU party (5) and JVM (6) formed the government with 48 seats in the alliance. Raghubar Das was sworn in as the 10th chief minister of Jharkhand on 28 December 2014.

Six Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) MLAs on 11 February 2015 joined the BJP, a day after petitioning the Speaker to allow them to sit alongside ruling BJP-led coalition members in the state Assembly.