Uttar Pradesh: Many schools, and colleges in 35 districts will remain closed on October 28, know reason here

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Many schools, colleges in 35 districts of UP will remain closed on Oct 28.

Many schools and colleges in 35 districts of Uttar Pradesh will remain closed on October 28. The decision has been taken to facilitate the smooth administration of the Subordinate Service Selection Commission Preliminary Exam Test (PET-2023).

The UPSSSC PET 2023 is scheduled to be held on October 28 and 29 in two shifts. According to the reports, more than 20 lakh candidates will be appeared in the government entrance exam.

In order to ensure that the exams are conducted properly, the government has issued a directive indicating that no additional exam would be conducted on these dates. Also, the schools situated in 35 districts have received official orders to temporarily close their regular operations.

What was said in the instructions?

While issuing instructions to the Higher Education, Secondary Education, Primary Education, Vocational Education, and Medical Education Departments, the state government said, 'The concerned institutions should inform their departments not to conduct any exam on October 28 and 29, the exam centres where the written exam of PET is being conducted should declare an academic holiday on October 28. So that the PET exam can be conducted smoothly.

ALSO READ | Schools, and colleges in Telangana will remain closed for 13 days, Know why

When will UPSSSC PET admit card be released?

Admit cards for UPSSSC PET will be released soon on the website upsssc.gov.in. The application forms for PET exam registration were accepted till August 30. This examination drive is being held to recruit Group C vacancies in various departments in the state. The PET 2022 score will remain valid till January 24, 2024. PET-2022 will be valid for the advertisement issued by the Commission for recruitment till this time period.

ALSO READ | Higher Education Commission of India Bill to be introduced soon, medical and law colleges not to be included

UPSSSC PET 2023 exam pattern

UPSSSC PET 2023 will be of 100 marks. The paper will contain a total of 100 objective-type multiple-choice questions. The duration of the exam will be two hours. There will be negative marking also. One-fourth marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.